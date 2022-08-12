 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time to stand up to these politicians we are electing

My name is John O'Dell. I am 81 years old and I have COPD. The Times-News will not print this. But I am going to send this letter anyway.

Isn't it time for us (The People) of the United States to stand up to these politicians we are electing. Selling our land to our enemies.

We need to vote out these people who are selling our land to our enemies. We have a president who is giving away our munitions and oil reserves that we need right here, and selling or giving away to our enemies.

It's time to get rid of the Federal Reserve who create money out of thin air. It's time to go back to the Silver Standard or the Gold Standard.

The politicians we have elected have stolen all our wealth. The money we have today is backed by nothing.

John O'Dell

Jerome

