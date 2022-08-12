Letter: Time to stand up to these politicians we are electing

Letter: The GOP convention has been over for some time now. Sadly and not surprisingly, in all this, The John Birch Society is to blame. What is strange though, in the name of “law and order” do they also believe that a man has a right to face his accuser and that people are innocent until proven guilty? Why is it that while JBS was being blamed, no one seemed to contact JBS for comment? Should this be considered media’s glaring support for the GOP as liberal rag? How ironic.