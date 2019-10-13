{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

If Magic Valley Recycling will accept all the stuff that PSI will not, then it is time the city council reconsider the contract. We don't even use the low bidder now.

Perhaps this will improve voter turn-out in November.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments