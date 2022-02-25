 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Time to approve all day kindergarten

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As a parent of young children and a nonprofit leader in Idaho, I am thrilled that we finally have an opportunity as a state to provide all day kindergarten for families who desire that option. For the past three years, I’ve been working with community leaders to help expand opportunities for more children to start school on track and to stay on track from cradle-to-career. The future of Idaho (and our economy) depends on opportunity we have this legislative session to provide a full day educational experience for all children entering kindergarten in Idaho.

Currently, access to all day educational opportunities for kindergarteners is dependent on if you are lucky enough to live in a district providing that option or if you are financially well off enough to pay for an extended school day educational experience. This presents very difficult choices for full-time working Idaho families.

Access to the educational start that all Idaho children deserve shouldn’t depend on what zip code you grow up in or how well-off your parents are. Let’s ask our legislature to step up and take care of a problem that’s gone on for far too long. It’s time to approve all day kindergarten for all Idahoans.

People are also reading…

Kevin Bailey

CEO, Idaho Nonprofit Center

Boise

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: If you’re concerned about all the botched slaughters at Ida-Beef, stop eating animals and opt for vegan meat and other tasty vegan foods. As long as humans view animals as commodities, widespread suffering is destined to continue. 

Letter: COVID isn't finished

Letter: COVID isn't finished

Letter: A recent headline published in the Times-News stated that, at the international level, "COVID isn't finished." In this moment of crisis, we’ve got help as much as we can, wherever we can.

Letter: Help is needed to feed the elderly

Letter: Help is needed to feed the elderly

Letter: There are many elderly people in our areas who are homebound and aren't able to cook healthy meals for themselves; they have called Office on Aging to see if they qualify for hot meals to be delivered by mostly volunteers each weekday.

Letter: Questions for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Questions for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Chenele Dixon—you've had positive letters supporting you but no indication how you would vote on bills before State House. Could you please answer how would you vote, and these other questions:

Letter: Chenele Dixon understands education challenges

Letter: Chenele Dixon understands education challenges

Letter: As a parent one of my top priorities is the education of my children. Our family includes biological, adopted, and foster children, we have lived around the US and in other parts of the world. Chenele Dixion, who is running for State Representative, is someone who understands the challenges parents face as they work to educate their children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News