Letter: Time to approve all day kindergarten

As a parent of young children and a nonprofit leader in Idaho, I am thrilled that we finally have an opportunity as a state to provide all day kindergarten for families who desire that option. For the past three years, I’ve been working with community leaders to help expand opportunities for more children to start school on track and to stay on track from cradle-to-career. The future of Idaho (and our economy) depends on opportunity we have this legislative session to provide a full day educational experience for all children entering kindergarten in Idaho.

Currently, access to all day educational opportunities for kindergarteners is dependent on if you are lucky enough to live in a district providing that option or if you are financially well off enough to pay for an extended school day educational experience. This presents very difficult choices for full-time working Idaho families.

Access to the educational start that all Idaho children deserve shouldn’t depend on what zip code you grow up in or how well-off your parents are. Let’s ask our legislature to step up and take care of a problem that’s gone on for far too long. It’s time to approve all day kindergarten for all Idahoans.

Kevin Bailey

CEO, Idaho Nonprofit Center

Boise

