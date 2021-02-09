Letter: Time for some changes

Idaho needs to stand up and make some noise in Washington, D.C.

#1 Get rid of this stupid day light saving time from coast to coast (this is why we have four different time zones. Quit cheating mom out of one hour of sleep each day).

#2 The Nancy Pelosi House is completely out of control. Downsize to three representatives per state (equal representation).

#3 Maybe by 2022 we will be done with the coronavirus and can get America out of the sewer and back to some sort of normalcy!

#4 I am damn tired of my phone ringing nine times per day and a stupid machine that will not talk to me!

Marvin Lively

Buhl

