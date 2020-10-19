 Skip to main content
Letter: Thoughts on current events
Letter: Thoughts on current events

Vote NO on the constitutional amendment to keep from diluting your vote.

Risch was afraid to debate Jordan because he was confident she would bring up his failure to honor his oath of office multiple times. Also I believe she would bring up that when he became a senator 11 years ago his net worth was in the bottom 1/3 of the senate. Today he is in the top ten where net worth's of millions of dollars are common. How did he accomplish that? The number of legal ways is minute.

The Central Health District demonstrated a complete lack of competence by not mandating masks and social distancing which resulted in the massive number of cases of Covid-19 being experienced in Twin Falls county. Was this due to stupidity or fear?

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

