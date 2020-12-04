 Skip to main content
Letter: Think of your neighbor
Letter: Think of your neighbor

Question for all readers: If you were asked to do a favor for your neighbor, would you reply "Yes?" I imagine most of us would do this. So assuming we would do so, we could ask them to consider, during our severe COVID-19 pandemic, to always wear a mask when journeying around town or wherever we chose to go. Why you say? Because it will help protect your neighbor from contracting COVID-19, a proven fact and be the sensible and possibly life-saving thing to do.

Doesn't take much effort to don a mask, and you are protecting yourself as well.

So let's try to think about our neighbors instead of only ourselves We will speed up out recovering from the pandemic faster and our neighbors may still be around to be greeted!

Robert Parish

Twin Falls 

