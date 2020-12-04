Letter: Think of your neighbor

Question for all readers: If you were asked to do a favor for your neighbor, would you reply "Yes?" I imagine most of us would do this. So assuming we would do so, we could ask them to consider, during our severe COVID-19 pandemic, to always wear a mask when journeying around town or wherever we chose to go. Why you say? Because it will help protect your neighbor from contracting COVID-19, a proven fact and be the sensible and possibly life-saving thing to do.