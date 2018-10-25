If you like to hunt and fish, don't vote for Little. Like Otter, he wants to sell/lease public lands. If you think your health insurance must protect existing conditions, don't vote for Little. If you think it is time we change the open range rules to fit the 21st century and make ranchers responsible, don't vote for Little. If you believe cities and counties should have the power to make local decisions such as sales taxes, minimum wages, liquor licenses and liquor regulations, don't vote for Little. If you want the state to fund schools and pay teachers what they deserve such as a $2,000 per month raise for them and $1.5 billion for schools in 2019, don't vote for Little.
Last and not least ask your candidates if they believe in global warming caused by humans. If they don't, do you really want to elect an idiot?
J.R. Breisch
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.