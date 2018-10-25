Try 1 month for 99¢
If you like to hunt and fish, don't vote for Little. Like Otter, he wants to sell/lease public lands. If you think your health insurance must protect existing conditions, don't vote for Little. If you think it is time we change the open range rules to fit the 21st century and make ranchers responsible, don't vote for Little. If you believe cities and counties should have the power to make local decisions such as sales taxes, minimum wages, liquor licenses and liquor regulations, don't vote for Little. If you want the state to fund schools and pay teachers what they deserve such as a $2,000 per month raise for them and $1.5 billion for schools in 2019, don't vote for Little.

Last and not least ask your candidates if they believe in global warming caused by humans. If they don't, do you really want to elect an idiot?

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

