Letter: These days we need the MVAC more than ever

In these difficult pandemic days we suffer from political division, social isolation & uncertainty on many levels. We do have immediate reprieve here in the Magic Valley... every day. I give thanks to the Magic Valley Art’s Council (MVAC) for the decades of “relief” they've provided. Consider your wonder at seeing your first public sculptures in the Magic Valley, or your first mural, or first paintings, drawings, photography, play, or experiencing concerts, or outdoor music fests. Maybe you took a class to learn felting, fused art, wood-turning, or drawing. Maybe you participated in chalk-art downtown. Consider your thrill at meeting our own nationally-known writers and poets. Think about Art & Soul, Art in the Park, Brown Bag Lectures, Thousand Springs Festival, Art After School, The Children’s Theatre. MVAC brought all these events our way. Today, more than ever these activities fuel our hearts and souls during troubled times. MVAC is the community-dedicated non-profit that provides most of this joy with no charge! But to remain sustainable, after decades of service to us all, the MVAC needs your support now. ANY way you can support will help us all. Thank you Magic Valley.