Letter: These days we need the MVAC more than ever
Letter: These days we need the MVAC more than ever

“I want to lose myself to music, give my soul to art, forget that I have a name, and become the kind of beautiful that is only found in the heart.” — poet Christy Ann Martine

In these difficult pandemic days we suffer from political division, social isolation & uncertainty on many levels. We do have immediate reprieve here in the Magic Valley... every day. I give thanks to the Magic Valley Art’s Council (MVAC) for the decades of “relief” they've provided. Consider your wonder at seeing your first public sculptures in the Magic Valley, or your first mural, or first paintings, drawings, photography, play, or experiencing concerts, or outdoor music fests. Maybe you took a class to learn felting, fused art, wood-turning, or drawing. Maybe you participated in chalk-art downtown. Consider your thrill at meeting our own nationally-known writers and poets. Think about Art & Soul, Art in the Park, Brown Bag Lectures, Thousand Springs Festival, Art After School, The Children’s Theatre. MVAC brought all these events our way. Today, more than ever these activities fuel our hearts and souls during troubled times. MVAC is the community-dedicated non-profit that provides most of this joy with no charge! But to remain sustainable, after decades of service to us all, the MVAC needs your support now. ANY way you can support will help us all. Thank you Magic Valley.

To donate, go now to www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org and click on donate; mail a check to Magic Valley Arts Council, 195 River Vista Place #101, Twin Falls, ID 83301 or call 208-734-2787 for credit card processing. Consider becoming a member. Maybe there are other ways you would like to participate.

A Thankful Magic Valley Resident,

Bonnie Hoag

Twin Falls

