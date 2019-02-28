There’s great basketball in Mullen
I want to bring your attention to a great high school basketball story from Mullan, which has fewer than 30 students. Before they played their first game of the season, first-year head coach Paul Elston found himself down to five players. He would pick up a sixth; however, soon lost another to injury.
Despite playing in the North Star League which includes Idaho powerhouse Genesis Prep as well as Wallace and Lakeside — both excellent this year — the Mullan boys miraculously won seven games including their non-league opponents. They couldn’t substitute and often had to play with four when one of them fouled out. They won one game playing the entire fourth quarter with four, after one of theirs rolled his ankle.
Mullan qualified for the district final-four, small school division, after a win against Clark Fork. Unfortunately, the season took a toll and three players became ill and couldn’t play in the district semi-final.
No, Mullan did not win a state championship. Hoosier’s Jimmy Chitwood didn’t come out of the Idaho forest to lead them to a state title, but they competed as hard as anyone who has ever won.
Bill Elston
Spokane, Wash.
