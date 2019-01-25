Cal Thomas' view that Nancy Pelosi delaying the State of the Union Address is petty politics hits the mark. Our elected officials both conservative and liberal need to create a more positive vision and conversation for our country.
Then, Thomas goes on to blame "the media and their Democratic allies" for the divisive nature of politics. This ignores the fact that Trump and Congress agreed on a plan until Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter, media specialists, convinced him to renege.
The real division in politics expanded when Fox News and Rush Limbaugh started creating false narratives in the late nineties.
Both conservative and progressive views hold value, but to sanctify Republicans and demonize Democrats is ludicrous. Is the conservative media a voice from above coming down to save the free world, while the main stream media, showing Trump's unending denial of the truth with recorded video, is fake news?
There is enough blame to go around for everybody, even the conservative media. This country works best when we come together.
Charlie Thompson
Stanley
