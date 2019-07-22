There is no doubt Trump is a racist
Let’s start with women. I always thought that women were pretty much on the bright side; now I am beginning to wonder. I watched Froump Trump brag on tape that he abused women on a regular basis by grabbing them wherever he wanted because he was a star. This brings up the question — why would a woman vote for this idiot? Now, the women who I have known in my life are on the bright side, and if I tried to act like Froump Trump, I would probably not be here to write this. So what’s going on, girls?
Well, it’s pretty clear now. Most of the Republican Party — the old GOP — is now the KKK — the Ku Kluz Klan. You say no? Well, if you vote for a racist, you are a racist, and there is no doubt this president is a racist. There are no gray areas in racism — you are or you are not. Let’s start impeachment of this idiot president and find out who is and who is not.
Oh, don’t think you Democrats are getting out of this. I don’t understand why you talk a good story but don’t do something. You are like the guy with the big hat and no cattle.
I belong to the party of the United States of America, and I don’t like the way our country is going. What’s wrong with people, to even let racism get started?
John Scarlett
Gooding
