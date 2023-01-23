LETTER: There are too many questions about 'Greater Idaho'

The ongoing discussions about "Greater Idaho" warrant comment.

The “Greater Idaho” territorial expansion surely would lead to significant increases in almost all Idaho state expenditures — not to mention taxes. Public education, social services functions, regional state offices, transportation/highway maintenance, state police operations, and the many other public spending obligations would require huge increases. How would funding be met without interrupting or changing service delivery, or without a reliably expanded and integrated state revenue system?

Political culture — especially local traditions and biases — change slowly. Yet how long would it take "new Idahoans" to discover that Idaho policies, programs and services do not match precisely what they were accustomed to as Oregonians?

How long would it take for Idahoans to challenge increased expenses and services provided to what was once an Oregon population?

How long would it take for "meum et tuum" attitudes to arise, with former Oregonians seeing themselves as a bloc needing to close ranks against "old Idaho" interests?

Could Boise work equitably for "new" and "old" Idahoans?

How long would it take for former Oregonians to see themselves, and to be seen by the rest of us, as true Idahoans?

A smooth, seamless, rancor-free merger doesn't seem likely in creating "Greater Idaho." Perhaps the concept loses much appeal when likely changes are realistically vetted. Those who expect a big improvement in their civic lives due to becoming citizens of "Greater Idaho" need to do some hard reckoning.

"Greater Idaho" seems more positive as an abstraction than would be the actual process of achieving it. Moreover, even in a "Greater Idaho," democratic governance ensures that there still would be "winners" and "losers" created by the deciding of critical public issues and allocating scarce resources.

"Greater Idaho" may not be such a great idea, after all.

Grenville E. Day

Twin Falls