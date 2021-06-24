Letter: The United States of America - a poem

"Hip, hip, hooray!" shouted one imp to the others,

"We are now a successful band of brothers.

We've executed our Master's plan to the 'T,'

We can celebrate our victory with mirth and glee.

We've untied the cords which held the United States together,

The respect of another, as if he were our brother.

Understanding and good will we've cast aside,

Modesty, dignity and honesty have withered and died.

Divide and conquer was the method we used.

We told each group they were victimized and abused.

No longer should they work to earn their bread,

Just demand a hand-out and they would be fed.

Trade endurance and patience for instant gratifications,

Trade harmony and honor for greed and lustful infatuations.

Love of God, family, and country were the ties that bound

Our nation together, but now they can't be found."