Letter: The United States of America - a poem
"Hip, hip, hooray!" shouted one imp to the others,

"We are now a successful band of brothers.

We've executed our Master's plan to the 'T,'

We can celebrate our victory with mirth and glee.

We've untied the cords which held the United States together,

The respect of another, as if he were our brother.

Understanding and good will we've cast aside,

Modesty, dignity and honesty have withered and died.

Divide and conquer was the method we used.

We told each group they were victimized and abused.

No longer should they work to earn their bread,

Just demand a hand-out and they would be fed.

Trade endurance and patience for instant gratifications,

Trade harmony and honor for greed and lustful infatuations.

Love of God, family, and country were the ties that bound

Our nation together, but now they can't be found."

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son."

"We had to strip from the memory of each and every one,

In order to destroy the home of the brave and the land of the free,

So Satan, our master, could claim a final victory!"

Brave defenders died at Valley Forge and on the beaches of Normandy,

So this nation could be born and the world could live free:

Will this generation be the one to destroy us in chaos and misery,

And leave an "untied nation" on the trash-heap of history?

Christine Riker

Buhl

Breaking News