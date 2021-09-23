Letter: The Terrible Ten

Idahoans have been saddled with The Terrible Ten: Lt. Gov. McGeachin, Representatives Giddings, Christensen, Nichols, Nate, Hanks, Scott, Moon, Wisniewski and Senator Zito. A group spearheaded by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. These rogue individuals distort our nation’s founding documents and our state constitution for their benefit.

They vehemently embrace the constitution, except when disregarding anything they find disagreeable. Thankfully, cherry-picking individual preferences will not be tolerated. McGeachin and crew tout inalienable rights and Christian values while hawking biased principles and cursing masks, physical distancing, vaccines, or Covid testing as unconstitutional. This shows a blatant disregard for others’ rights and the Greatest Commandment, “To love thy Lord and thy neighbor as thyself.” The Terrible Ten feign to abhor sectarianism then spread their own brand through aggressive actions, increasing the political and cultural conflicts brewing between their ultra-conservative minority faction and Idaho’s majority.

Refuse to succumb to mob-rule being instigated by the hypocrisy of The Terrible Ten, faux conservatives who espouse undying love for the constitution yet fail to abide by it, with all their grandstanding. Come election time, send a clear message - you are fed up. Defend our Republic and safeguard our state by voting The Terrible Ten out of office.