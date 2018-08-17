When I was in J-School, the department head taught us “Get it first; get it right; or don’t bother getting it.” However, today’s journalism students have a loftier commission: “It’s up to you to change the world.”
Once, the reporter’s job was to report the news and let the citizenry decide its value. But with the leftist elite infiltrating the craft and believing the average citizen is too stupid to be trusted, they feel they must tell us what we should think.
This morning, I awoke to a CNN story which started by saying although Donald Trump was the president, most Americans were still behind Obama’s vision for the country. Of course, with something-for-nothing/hate-America-first liberalism growing in the nation, I can see that spin.
I suppose most would consider me a candidate for soylent green. But being on the earth long enough and having a penchant for reality, I have seen how the vagaries of “pie in the sky” liberalism have showered death and suffering on hundreds of millions while moving forward under a banner of helping the helpless and pandering to those lacking the time or inclination to care about far-reaching and detrimental ramifications.
Under most circumstance, I wouldn’t have voted for Donald Trump on a bet. But I would have voted for a stone before that deceitful, manipulative socialist, Hilary Clinton. And with leftist vehicles such as CNN having the power to spin what was once straight news, they simply refuse to consider that most Americans were sickened by the mindless direction the country was forced to take under President Obama.
Instead, we are supposed to believe we’re all too stupid to choose our destiny. In liberalism, “Be reasonable” means “Stop thinking what you think and start thinking like I do.”
William Denham
Twin Falls
