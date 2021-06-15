Letter: The Resurrection of Trump

Trump out of the political picture? Only if you have your head in the sand. Trump had the election stolen from him? Only if you continue to live in a false reality that is espoused by the radical right. Trump going to be re-instated as the President of the United States? Only if Trump is allowed to continue to lie profusely and sow seeds of sedition and there is another coup attempt that is successful.

Unbelievably Trump continues to hold power over the Republican party, pushing it further down the road of far-right extremism which smacks of Neo-Nazism. It is obvious that Trump wants a state run autocracy with him at the head. His demanding all-encompassing allegiance is akin to dictatorship, not a democracy in a Republic run by the people.

It’s as if Trump has made the Republican party into a mob of political zombies who are devoid of reason, critical thought and ethics. Thankfully there are still Republicans—Romney, Cheney and Kinzinger -- that have the backbone and fortitude to stand up for what is right. Unfortunately, they are in the minority.

Trump has turned most of the Republican party on its head, and you can see many take on his character and ideology. By embracing lying, corruption, bullying and insurrection, the Republican party is a far cry from its origins and traditions.