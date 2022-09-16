Letter: The recent student loan forgiveness idea is a step in the right direction

Dear Editor:

Education is a public good as well as a private one. An educated populous is an asset to society. We subsidize public goods with our tax revenues including parks, libraries, roads and water systems, etc. And yes, schools. The recent student loan forgiveness idea is to subsidize individual student borrowers in their efforts to deal with rising college costs and high interest rates on their student loans. Is it fair that only current debtors are given this advantage? No, it is not fair, but it just may be the right thing to do.

More and more of the responsibility of covering college costs have shifted from the public (taxpayers) to their families and students. The costs have exploded, and their debts have risen accordingly. Some borrowers never complete or reach their goals for many reasons, including competing family obligations, Illness, or lack of ability to succeed in their field of study. The debt continues into adulthood with some repaying these loans into their 50’s. Biden’s proposal limits the forgiveness to $10,000 - $20,000 for lower income individuals. Debts higher than this will still need to be repaid.

Remember government funds all kinds if things we want more of, like energy efficiencies, agriculture commodities, job growth, etc. We also forgive debts under bankruptcy law for both individuals and businesses.

Let us be generous, to those who don’t have enough family support to go on to higher education. They are our teachers, nurses, law enforcement, tradespeople, and so many more. There are other issues to be addressed with college costs and financing. This is a start. It is good for our economy and our communities.

Rosemary Fornshell

Twin Falls