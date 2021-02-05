Letter: The progressive kingdom

Boil and bubble, boil and bubble,

Seethe and swirl, brewing trouble,

The Kingdom of the Eternal Shining Knight,

We must curse with withering blight.

For too long, His starry banner waved,

Giving hope to wrenched souls He saved,

While our kingdom languished in shadows, dark,

Awaiting the sinister, destructive spark.

Which would light the darkened way.

Allowing our covens to emerge today.

We, the Wicked Witches of the West,

Pledge to our warlock, to do our best.

So Belial can rule over this land,

We gleefully give him a helping hand.

We'll beguile the men, so each poor soul

Won't realize his sub-servant role.

In the Pergamum, his throne used to be,

Until the Aryan Antichrist moved it across the sea,

Thinking it gave hum spiritual might,