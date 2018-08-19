In the past 15 years, more than 1,000 journalists have been murdered world wide. Ten in Afghanistan on a single day — April 30, 2018. That is more than the number of journalists killed in Vietnam (63), Korea (17) and World War II (69) combined.
The majority of those killed have been in the Middle East. They have been targeted for murder by those wishing to silence the truth. The press is not the enemy — those that want the truth suppressed are the enemy.
Journalists seek the truth, research the truth and report the truth so that the free world knows the truth. There are those whose mission is to plunge the world in darkness to pursue their unholy agendas by silencing the truth seekers.
We should be honoring and supporting our journalists from all over the globe and, yes, that means in the U.S. as well.
I challenge you to read respected newspapers and forgo television cable news that likes to translate the news for you and has pundits telling you how to think. Read the facts and decide for yourselves — that's what a free press should be, and journalists are sacrificing their lives so we can have that privilege of being able to read the truth.
Gail Luedtke
Twin Falls
