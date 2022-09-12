Letter: The political fallout from Wyoming

A political “earthquake” happened recently in Wyoming and probably few realized it or understood the consequences. Liz Cheney the fourth most powerful Republican in the party lost in the Wyoming Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, a trial lawyer who previously had no success in running for political office. However, two recently accrued badges led to her victory — a blessing by Trump and her recent revelation that the 2020 election was “stolen”.

Cheney has always represented conservatism, voting for conservative measures more than 93% of the time. If you followed her, she was a woman of integrity, concerned about her constituents, and a genuine person, characteristics lacking in most GOP candidates. In fact, it was her integrity that led her to speak out boldly against Trump’s antics in trying to overthrow the government and steal the election that cost her the win in the primary.

So, being a person of integrity essentially disqualifies someone like Cheney from being in the GOP. In becoming Trump’s Party, GOP candidates must fall in line in Trump’s corrupted, lawless shadow.. “In line” essentially means you believe the violence displayed on Jan 6th was okay because Trump actually won the election. You must also believe that corruption, violence, intimidation, uncivility, and constant lying are acceptable to reach a “greater goal” — keeping Democrats out of office while keeping Trump in office.

I would ask Republicans to take a hard look at themselves and their Party to see what they have become. To me, it is toxic and corrupt, lacking integrity and justice. Saying you want a structured, law-abiding government based on the Constitution does not line up with following Trump. If you continue to let a man of no integrity lead your Party, you become a Party totally lacking integrity.