 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The party of shameless cowards
0 comments

Letter: The party of shameless cowards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Republicans want unity, how can there be unity when they tell lies, stand up for a president that has no morals, no respect for the rule of law, degrades women, supports white supremacy and incited an insurrection on our democracy taking five lives all based on a lie the election was stolen.

Republicans are making statements like "let's just move on," "there should be no trial," "it's stupid," "it's counterproductive," "it's backwards looking." Really, there can be no unity until Trump's incitement of the insurrection is dealt with and justice is served.

Have the Republicans lost their integrity to take a vote out of fear of a primary?

We hang ourselves every day when we don't stand for the truth, and truth is the only way this nation can heal and have unity.

Gloria Harder

Kimberly

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Shame on Us
Letters

Letter: Shame on Us

Letter to the editor: When my dad was in the Legislature he’d say if you’re trying to figure out what influenced a certain vote you only had to remember one thing.

Letter: Trump Unhinged
Letters

Letter: Trump Unhinged

Letter to the editor: I believe the 43 Senate Republicans who voted for acquittal entered the proceedings with closed, corrupted minds. 

Letter: Hold Trump accountable
Letters

Letter: Hold Trump accountable

Letter to the editor: Beware Idahoans: your old Republican party is gone. While we were farming and raising our teenagers, the party got radicalized by a demented liar of a president who fantasized that only he was capable of winning an election.

Letter: Lawmakers on anti-pot power trip
Letters

Letter: Lawmakers on anti-pot power trip

Letter to the editor: I was looking forward to Idaho making medical marijuana legal. Many chronically ill Idaho citizens have been waiting. But I guess we don't count. We aren't allowed to have personal rights that might improve our way of life.

Letter: Unity in our country
Letters

Letter: Unity in our country

Letter to the editor: I, along with many others, pray for the unification of our nation under the new administration. I think many of the policies presented by the Trump administration had merit while some may be questionable.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News