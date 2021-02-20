Letter: The party of shameless cowards

Republicans want unity, how can there be unity when they tell lies, stand up for a president that has no morals, no respect for the rule of law, degrades women, supports white supremacy and incited an insurrection on our democracy taking five lives all based on a lie the election was stolen.

Republicans are making statements like "let's just move on," "there should be no trial," "it's stupid," "it's counterproductive," "it's backwards looking." Really, there can be no unity until Trump's incitement of the insurrection is dealt with and justice is served.

Have the Republicans lost their integrity to take a vote out of fear of a primary?

We hang ourselves every day when we don't stand for the truth, and truth is the only way this nation can heal and have unity.

Gloria Harder

Kimberly

