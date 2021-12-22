Letter: The new Christianity morality

The new Christianity morality intolerant

In response to Dr. Adrian Arp’s Dec. 16 letter to the editor: Neither the Constitution nor Bill of Rights identified the U.S. as a “Christian Nation” but our laws, based upon our nation’s founding, are expected to reflect Christian morality. Only in that way can we claim to be a “Christian Nation.”

Christian morality in the U.S. has been changing with growing numbers of attempts to legislate what I call a new Christian morality. New Christianity morality is increasingly intolerant of the foreigner, the stranger, the poor, the broken and people of other or no spiritual faiths. Remember those are the people Jesus cared for and spent most of his time with. That is the morality foundation of his teachings.

The Ten Commandments are from Judaism. Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount was not a clarification of the Ten Commandments. It is clarification of his presence and purpose and invited the listeners to follow and do as he does. Christian morality is based upon love, not religious law, inclusion of all people, and exclusion of none.

If Christianity in America is under attack, then let it be if it ignores the requirement to love by failing to love the foreigner, stranger, poor, people of other faiths, atheist, transgendered etc. If Christians and our “Christian nation” cannot do that or minimize the requirement to love, then it is good that today’s Christianity is under attack for Christian morality is based upon loving as we are loved. Neither Christmas or Christianity is under attack, but perhaps some of our beliefs about Christian life and expectations are under attack and need to be.

Rev. Don Hammond.

retired pastor United Church of Christ (UCC), originally known as Pilgrims

Kimberly

