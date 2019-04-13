With a recent up-rise in accepted refugee families to the Magic Valley area, the need for generosity is greater than ever. While refugee families are often portrayed as being monsters sucking off the local and national economy, something everyone should stop and realize is that they are human. They are humans who do not have access to the liberties and rights that we, as American citizens, were afforded under protection of our written Constitution. All that is needed is time and effort on the Magic Valley’s part to make everyone feel welcome.
People are people no matter where we go, and as members of this community, the least we can do is treat everyone with the common decency and respect a person deserves. The statue of liberty, a common symbol of American patriotism, has a quote inscribed at the base of it which partly reads “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free … " While these people may not look like or sound like a white man or woman, they still deserve to be treated like human beings. If it were not for the protection of the United States’ leadership which we are so lucky to afford, we too would be in the same place as many refugee families are now in the Magic Valley.
Please give thought, prayer, kindness and respect to those less fortunate than us. We are all trying to live our best lives out there, different or not. Why does a god entitle us to be better than our neighbor? ”Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Elias Halsell
Twin Falls
