Letter: The mote and the beam
Letter: The mote and the beam

“And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?” (Matthew 7:3). Trump & Hartgen charge that the Bidens are a crime family, yet there is no credible evidence that any of the charges are true. The Wall Street Journal found no evidence to support President Trump's claim that Joe Biden did business in China. Meanwhile, Trump has been accused of a wide variety of wrongdoing by prosecutors and accusers through the years: In 1973 Trump Management was sued by the government for refusing to rent to particular individuals "because of race and color," which ended when the Trumps entered into a consent decree to settle the litigation in 1975; then there is Trump University; the at least 20 accusations of unwanted sexual advances, the ten close Trump associates charged and/or convicted of various crimes; and, as for lucrative foreign deals, there is China's special treatment of Ivanka's business efforts; the 3 foreign accounts, including one in China, along with the payments to Chinese authorities of $188,561 in taxes between 2013 and 2015. Then there is Trump's denigration of NATO while he cultivates a close friendship with Putin (recall Helsinki). $750 paid in U.S. taxes; 231,000-plus dead Americans from the botched Covid-19 response, and 545 children still separated from their parents by the Trump Administration. A mote it is to trouble the mind’s eye.

Roland James

Twin Falls

