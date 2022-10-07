 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The midterms are the most important of our times

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The upcoming midterm elections are the most important of our times. Today’s radical Democratic party has orchestrated more damage to America in two years then our worst foreign adversaries could have ever dreamed of accomplishing.

The list is long but includes the most obvious and immediately painful intentional destruction of our energy independence creating hardships on families just to heat their homes and fuel their vehicles.

The destruction of our hard earned sovereignty by failure to finish the border wall and allowing the foreign invasion from all over the world to continue unabated spreading disease, increasing crime, the fentanyl deaths , and overburdening our cities medical, welfare and police services.

The gross negligence of the unorganized withdrawal from Afghanistan costing 13 US lives and the abandoning and thereby giving $85,000,000,00 of taxpayer purchased military equipment to the enemy.

People are also reading…

Raging inflation and the insult to taxpayers by paying off the so called student loans estimated to cost every taxpayer over $2,000.00.

The misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which NOT ONE SINGLE REPUBLICAN VOTED FOR costing up to $739,000,000,000.00 and instead of adding border security may be used to hire up to yet another 86,0000 IRS Agents. Lest we forget how President Obama weaponized the IRS against conservative organizations.

This list is just touching on the damage the Democratic party has inflicted on America making the midterm elections the most important in our lifetime to stop the insanity.

Frank Gardner

Fernley, Nevada

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: President Biden conjures up a boogeyman

Letter: President Biden conjures up a boogeyman

Letter: Most people know that one of the keys to successful magic is the art of distraction. Watch the left hand while the right hand does magic. In Biden’s September 1st speech he tried, unsuccessfully, to distract the American people from his administration’s abysmal management of the country.  

Letter: How to avoid going to jail

Letter: How to avoid going to jail

Letter: According to reports, Trump believes that being re-elected president will allow him to avoid facing prosecution for all of his corruption and misdeeds.

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life comes down to a woman’s right to or not to choose birth control! I am not addressing rape or incest! If you are choosing to not have a baby, make sure you are using or on birth control! Once a woman gets pregnant the baby’s developing body is not her body.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News