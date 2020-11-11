Letter: The media won the election

America is for Suckers (PT Barnum said: “There is a sucker born every minute”). With the recent election, they say Biden won, but we know the real winner: “the Media.”

Those purveyors of prognostication, the pundits of our most venerable newspapers, and the glamour anchors of TV news, are now congratulating one another as they bask in the glow of their mastery over the ‘little’ people. They fed us a daily dose of Trump negativity for four years… and we believed them.

“Trump calls undocumented people animals” was what we were told. Never mind that he was specifically speaking about MS-13 gang members as ‘animals.’ Trump is clearly anti-immigration spewed our media… and we believed them.

In Charlottesville as Trump condemned neo-Nazis (“I’ve condemned neo-Nazis.) but the headline read: Trump Defends White-Nationalist Protestors: “Some Very Fine People on Both Sides”. America read it….and we believed them.

‘Russia, Russia, Russia” was the cacophony broadcast on practically every channel. Then later came the realization of the whole story contrived by ex-intelligence ‘officials’ intent on swaying the American public. Yes, our ‘free’ press played us like those duped by the Snake Oil salesmen of yesteryear. And we believed them.