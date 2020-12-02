Letter: The mask debate

There is one other industry that is booming in the wake of this global pandemic. Forgive the pun but you don’t hear much about it. And that is the hearing industry. Yes Ma & Pa America, you are being overlooked as this mask battle rages. You can’t hear a damn thing! So you go buy some hearing aids to help “up the volume,” when your doctor explains to you that your arthritis? Or was that thyroid, is going into something like, I think he said Darth Vader. And I am still waiting for subtitles to be put on the checkout screen at the grocery store. Did she just ask for my coupons or how much I weigh? The kicker has to be our neighbors who seem to think I’m weird when all I said was good morning in response to their warning me about the dog dodo I just stepped into. In the old days you could tell if a politician was telling a yarn if his lips moved. Dang, now you can’t even tell that! We’re in this together America, now let’s all learn sign language for crying out loud!