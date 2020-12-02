 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The mask debate
0 comments

Letter: The mask debate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

There is one other industry that is booming in the wake of this global pandemic. Forgive the pun but you don’t hear much about it. And that is the hearing industry. Yes Ma & Pa America, you are being overlooked as this mask battle rages. You can’t hear a damn thing! So you go buy some hearing aids to help “up the volume,” when your doctor explains to you that your arthritis? Or was that thyroid, is going into something like, I think he said Darth Vader. And I am still waiting for subtitles to be put on the checkout screen at the grocery store. Did she just ask for my coupons or how much I weigh? The kicker has to be our neighbors who seem to think I’m weird when all I said was good morning in response to their warning me about the dog dodo I just stepped into. In the old days you could tell if a politician was telling a yarn if his lips moved. Dang, now you can’t even tell that! We’re in this together America, now let’s all learn sign language for crying out loud!

Dan Graf

Hailey

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No mask? No help.
Letters

Letter: No mask? No help.

Letter to the editor: I hope that if you have to go to the hospital and they ask you if you wore a mask, and you say no, they tell you sorry but we can't help you.

Letter: Freedom and consequences
Letters

Letter: Freedom and consequences

Letter to the editor: If you would like it to be your body and your choice, I'm willing to support you. However, I do respectfully ask that you remember the other side of "personal responsibility"...

Letter: Liberty is under attack
Letters

Letter: Liberty is under attack

Letter to the editor: America became the greatest nation in the world because we were free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny.

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump
Letters

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump

Letter to the editor: It is incredible to me that over 60% of Idaho voters supported Donald Trump's legacy of deceit, flattery and immorality as opposed to knowledgeable decency and quiet dignity of President-elect Joe Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News