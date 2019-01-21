Try 1 month for 99¢
Leftists and Language: Since the first of the year, President Trump has been referred to as a racist no less than 300 times in print, televised and radio media. The latest instance was feeding the Clemson football team fast food. Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well in 2019.

It’s interesting that since a number of Republican political seats have been flipped to Democrats since the last election, leftists (Democrats) still don’t understand the English language. Let’s start with racist. I grew up in the inner city of Cleveland, Ohio, and rural southern Ohio Appalachia.

I have been around people of other races all my life. Being a conservative Republican old white deplorable Christian male, I am a racist. I remember getting slapped on the back of my head by an older white woman when I was 14 for drinking out of the “colored” water fountain in a Florida grocery store. I looked at her and said, “It’s just water.”

The term racist has been so diluted by the left and certain radical left people of color that it no longer has meaning. Call me anything you want, just not late for lunch.

Mike Tylka

Jerome

