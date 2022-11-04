 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Ketchum Professional Firefighters are proud to endorse Ron Taylor for Senate

What is it that we all have in common here in Idaho? We love the land that surrounds us & we love the people in it. On November 8th, we just need to prove that. As firefighters & medics, it’s our job to respond when the people in our community need us most & that’s exactly what Ron Taylor is doing.

As a 30 plus year firefighter himself, we know he’ll support all first responders, from our brothers & sisters in Law Enforcement to the firefighters & EMS providers across the state, but we also know he’ll work just as hard to preserve the freedoms that we, as Idahoans, believe in so deeply. The freedoms to have a great education, the healthcare we need, water for our farms & livestock, & a home to call our own. Because Ron knows that we all have a place in this beautiful state & he’ll work to ensure that our shared goals keep Idaho the place we all love. The Ketchum Professional Firefighters are proud to endorse Ron Taylor for Senate.

Lara McLean, President

Ketchum Professional Firefighters

