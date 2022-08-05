 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The John Birch Society is to blame

The GOP convention has been over for some time now. Sadly and not surprisingly, in all this, The John Birch Society is to blame. What is strange though, in the name of “law and order” do they also believe that a man has a right to face his accuser and that people are innocent until proven guilty? Why is it that while JBS was being blamed, no one seemed to contact JBS for comment? Should this be considered media’s glaring support for the GOP as liberal rag? How ironic.

Are people so fearful of losing power they will run from the truth and hide it at all costs to maintain that losing narrative? I suspect this is true.

The world is imploding. There are major issues in our country. Bothering Idahoans with trivial party garbage is nothing but a travesty. To keep people involved in the political garbage between parties abandoning what can really bring us together shows that division is intentional all while promoting their “big tent” ideology that really isn’t as inclusive as they say it is. The two political parties are both so inconsistent in their worldview they either don’t recognize it or are intentionally causing division.

People are angry because they are waking up to the realization that we have serious problems in this country and realizing that the two political parties are not interested in solving those problems. To suggest that we are as narrow-minded as they and that anger comes merely from the change in political leadership is ridiculous. People want and need someone that not only understands the magnitude of the problems we face but to acknowledge, focus and find solutions to those problems and get beyond pathetic party politics.

Tom Munds

Caldwell

