Letter: The Idaho way

I did not vote for president Biden or Trump. I voted for myself as a write-in because I knew I could do a better job than either of them. It is a disgusting embarrassment to our great community that our school busses have to drive by flags flying that say "f--- Biden." What a horrible lesson to teach our young people. If you want to believe the "big lie" go ahead but do you need to destroy any decent morals that are left in our community? Isn't it ironic the only Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives with the courage to do the right thing is a woman! For those of you who think the virus is a hoax, here is what you should do. Defend your personal liberty and rights by not going to the hospital. Buy a Trump flag so you can worship it at home. If you get sick, buy some horse worming medicine. If you die you can use the Trump flag for a burial cloth and you will at least know you did not have worms when you die! It's the Idaho way.

Gary Welch

Buhl

