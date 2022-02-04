Letter: The Idaho way?

As I watch the news at night, I see an ad by a Twin Falls Reality company. The Realtor asks “What’s you home worth? Did you know it could be worth three times as much as you paid for it?” So, real estate has gone up three fold? I ask, has your wages gone up three fold? Heck NO! When elected officials are more interested in making a buck than preserving our way of life, they bring in big businesses which brings in more people, which in turn brings in more revenue (two billion dollars) for those same so called leaders to hoard to make them look good. They haven’t used that tax money and revenue to help the people, Idahoans, with education, infrastructure, tax breaks etc. Just bragging rights of money in the bank. Who does that actually help? Nobody!! Oh there is an election coming up so I won’t be surprised if they send us a scrap or two to get us to vote for them, but overall it will surely go mostly to the wealthy. As the former Governor likes to say, “It’s the Idaho way.”.......nope....sadly it’s the Republican way!