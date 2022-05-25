Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

My wife and I recently moved to Twin Falls from California and we are surprised by the lack of people speaking up in your newspaper. The two editorials today were over the 300 word limit and written by folks outside the area. Where are the locals speaking up for basic issues like right to life and bills to recognize natural immunity from Covid-19 and many other relevant issues? With almost every article being from the AP or some other city where they do actual reporting, I don't really feel like I left California. On the other hand, we love Twin Falls. We have nice neighbors, the people we met at church are genuine and I am hoping the constant ringing in my ears will finally disappear due to the peace and quiet compared to living on a major thoroughfare. I look forward to plugging into the local Republican Party to be a part of preserving this great State and City before we lose our voice and our country. I still have 116 words left, but I like to err on the side of brevity.