Letter: The Final Nail
Letter: The Final Nail

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

It is spring of the year, 2021

And the perils it unfolds is unparalleled

In the history of this remarkable nation,

Unless the nefarious plan is quelled.

A global dictatorship has been the desire,

Of power-crazed elites throughout history,

Death and destruction left by their passing,

Mar the pages of time in human misery,

Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great,

And Napoleon Bonaparte had their day,

Followed by the likes of Joseph Stalin,

And Adolph Hitler, they've all passed away.

Humanity has failed to learn from the past,

Ignored the wisdom of its vital lesson.

Bringing us to the brink of annihilation.

Or servitude under vile oppression.

Aldous Huxley warned us in 1929

In "Brave New World," his notorious book,

Followed by George Orwell in "1984"

Our doom was forecast if we dared look!

Our nation once had a party called "Republicans,"

Who now seem to be just "Republi-can'ts."

While the party known as the "Democrats,"

Have become the Socialist "Demonic-rats."

Not placed in power by "We the people"

As our Constitution said it should be,

But by evil "king-makers" working to destroy

The home of the brave and land of the free.

"HR-1" now making its rounds in the swamp,

Known to the world as Washington, D.C.,

Will be the final nail in our nation's coffin.

If passed, our nation's death we will see.

Christine Riker

Buhl

