Letter: The Final Nail

Our doom was forecast if we dared look!

Our nation once had a party called "Republicans,"

Who now seem to be just "Republi-can'ts."

While the party known as the "Democrats,"

Have become the Socialist "Demonic-rats."

Not placed in power by "We the people"

As our Constitution said it should be,

But by evil "king-makers" working to destroy

The home of the brave and land of the free.

"HR-1" now making its rounds in the swamp,

Known to the world as Washington, D.C.,

Will be the final nail in our nation's coffin.

If passed, our nation's death we will see.

Christine Riker

Buhl

