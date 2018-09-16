The fight against human trafficking has been building in Idaho over the past couple of years. Organizations, agencies and individuals are working together to raise awareness, assist survivors and advocate for strong legislation.
On Sept. 6, the fight came to Twin Falls with training commissioned by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services. Twin Falls was chosen as a national pilot site, one of only three in the nation.
Attendees were from government agencies, behavioral health organizations and public health services serving Twin Falls. This group spent an entire day learning about human trafficking, hearing from a survivor and making plans to collaborate to effectively serve local survivors.
Jenna Novak, deputy director of the National Human Trafficking Training and Technical Assistance Center, led the training. The NHTTAC is located in Washington, D.C., and this was Jenna’s first visit to Idaho. At the end of the day, Jenna said she was “impressed and inspired” by the energy and will of all attendees to work together to assist victims.
We worked with Jenna to facilitate and prepare for this training and agree — we are impressed and inspired. Twin Falls is a special place with amazing people who truly want to see freedom and restoration come to human trafficking survivors. Thank you to all of the attendees for their heart and hard work to bring healing to others.
Kim Peake, President
Idaho Coalition for Justice
Jennifer Zielinski, Executive Director
Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition
