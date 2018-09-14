In reference to Terry Gartner's letter — Donald Trump and the party of family values — I sure agree with him. Never in the history of American presidents have I ever been embarrassed by the words and actions of our president of the United States. The Republican party should be reprimanded for such a selection of a candidate.
As far as fake news goes, it's right out of his mouth. Does he engage brain before opening mouth? He wants to hurt people's feelings. Is that what you and I were taught? Be kind. Be polite. Is what you want to say necessary?
I'll tell you, he's a piece of work. I would like to hear from a Republican delegate or officer.
Linnea Hogan
Twin Falls
