Letter: The failings of Idaho's Governor Little

After the ratification of the US Constitution, the entire world wondered what happened in America. Individual liberty and freedom contained in The Bill of Rights brought economic prosperity.

All elected officials take an oath to uphold the Constitution. However, that oath has been largely violated. Governor Little has failed to keep his oath and has become an authoritarian leader for Idaho. On March 27th, 2020, he locked down the state without consulting any of the State Legislature. He made that decision based on un-elected medical bureaucrats.

They seem to base their decisions on the advice of the CDC and Dr. Fauci. I believe Fauci is wrong on many issues including total vaccine protection, lock downs and mask wearing. He and CDC have denied natural immunity from Covid exposure and opposed therapeutics including Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquin to treat Covid.

No one should be forced against their will to have an experimental vaccination to retain or obtain employment. Yet, he and the legislature have failed to stop vaccine mandates and mask requirements by some schools and cities and to insure personal medical privacy. These are gross violations of our Bill of Rights.

Lt. Governor McGeachin banned vaccine and mask mandates when Little was out of the state. Little repealed the bans upon his return. McGeachin would have followed the success of South Dakota where individual choice was allowed with protections for elderly. There was no lock downs!

Little allowed big box stores to remain open, but he closed many small businesses.

The result of the lock downs has been numerous suicides, closed schools, churches, threats to visit neighbors and using play grounds, etc. The Idaho Republican Senate caucus said, “state government should not over regulate business.”

I am supporting Janice McGeachin for Idaho Governor and Priscilla Giddings for Lt. Governor. They will uphold our Constitutional rights.

Adrian Arp

Filer

