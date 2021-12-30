Letter: The Evolution of Trump

The evolution of Trump bad for nation

Real Trump quote from a campaign stop in 2016:

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.”

Perceived quotes in lieu of running for presidency in 2024:

I could withhold funding needed for Ukraine’s security, blackmailing the president of Ukraine. I could face evidence galore in my impeachment trial, and get exonerated by my loyal Republican senators, facing no consequences or repercussions. OK? It’s like never before incredible.

I could send my henchman down to the Capitol building, try to steal the election by force, hang Pence if he follows the Constitution, and ransack the building, killing five people and I wouldn’t be held accountable in my second impeachment trial, even though hours of video capture nails down my guilt. I’d be exonerated completely. Wouldn’t lose any voters either, OK? It’s like incredible on steroids.

I could go on and on about the audacious acts of Trump: Destroying our longstanding relationships with our allies, while lifting up the dictators of the world. Attacking McCain, a man of integrity, on his deathbed calling him a loser because he was caught by the enemy while defending our nation. (Even though he didn’t serve because of a foot bone spur—didn’t stop him from playing baseball.) Peaceful demonstrators shot and gassed so he could have a photo-op of himself holding up someone else’s Bible in front of a church. Attempting to get the military to go along with his coup. Etc, etc. etc.

I must say with the evolution of Trump, comes the disintegration of our country and its democracy. With the trampling over of long held standards of decency, respectability, honor and justice we arrive at Trumpism a dangerous and pernicious ideology.

Greg Hegman,

Twin Falls

