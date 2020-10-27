Letter: The election of a lifetime

As a country, we are at a critical crossroads. It cannot be understated. This is the election of our lifetime. We decide the direction of the United States. Will it remain the United States as we know it or will it become another socialist state like Venezuela? Sadly, too many have fallen for socialism and the lies that something is fundamentally wrong with our country and system and it needs to be replaced. For years, students have not been taught the true foundations of this country and the Constitutional Republic system of government that created the most prosperous nation in history but are taught socialist ideals. It only gets worse in the colleges and universities. Young adults lack grounding and are susceptible to Marxist Communist movements trying to tear down this country through rioting and those working within the system to destroy this nation. This has been going on for years but has recently reached astounding levels.