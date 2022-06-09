Letter: The CSI Golden Eagle Booster Club would like to thank individuals

The CSI Golden Eagle Booster Club would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their help making our 5th Annual Spring Fling Golf Tournament our most successful event to date!
All of the proceeds benefit the College of Southern Idaho’s Athletic Department.
Our sincere thanks to Title Sponsor Swire Coca-Cola, First Federal Savings Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Harold and Vanda Johnson, Red Rock Express, Watkins Distributing, Wilson Bates Appliance & Furniture, D & B Supply, Fisher’s Technology, Quickdraw Embroidery & Printing, Hidden Valley Organics, Starley Leavitt Insurance, Jack Stevens DVM, Texas Roadhouse, Stephan, Kvanig, Stone & Trainor, Idalee Veterinary Services, Canyon Springs Golf Course, Action Cycles & Sleds, Idaho Power, ABC Seamless, Jerome Country Club, El Sombrero, Magic Valley Alarm, Wok N Grill, Idaho Joe’s – Joe Aguirre, Gem State Realty, Donnelly Sports, Chick-fil-A, Traveler’s Oasis, Laird & Vicki Stone, Bruce & Annie Thomason, Dr. Robert & Sarah Grill, Dwight & Bona Davis, Dawn Otero, Marla Van Tassell, CSI Athletic Department, Jaker’s, Gentry Floors, Jenny Cullum, Adventure Motor Sports, Quale’s Electronics, Farm Bureau Insurance – Barrett McClure, JP Cleaning Service, Falls Brand Meats, Brandon Otte, Prescott & Craig Insurance, Peterson’s Reliable Electric, Copy-It, Ron Hicks, Kneaders, Brian DalSoglio, Perfect Touch Massage, Intermountain New Holland, Goode Motors, Snake River Pool & Spa – Mike Lenker, OK Point “S” Tire, Overhead Door, Jim Bob & Son Bakery, Boise Rigging, CSI Bookstore, Iron Horse Leathers & Motorcycle Accessories, Scarrow Meats, New China House, Curry Junction Restaurant & emcee S. Mark Hansen.
Thank you sponsors, donors, participants & volunteers for your continued patronage & support!
Harold L. Johnson
President, CSI Golden Eagle Booster Club