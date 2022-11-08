Letter: The complete story about wind turbines over our fragile aquifer

The complete story about wind turbines over our fragile aquifer

Here is the complete story about wind turbines over our fragile aquifer. Let us learn from others mistakes and NOT do the same thing. Chatham-Kent in Ontario, Canada, has had damage done by these turbines. At least 20 families do not now have water from their own wells. Of course, their government is denying it was caused by the turbines.

These problems are a big issue. Developers are not responding to the issues arising in many private wells. Research for yourself. If I can get important info about the true story of wind turbines, so can you. If I had the money Magic Valley Energy is using on ads, I would broadcast my findings. There are pictures out there to see for yourself.

Now they are saying the wind power industry made a fool out of Ontario. Please do not let this become the Magic Valley! This is not green energy. Remember we get no value from this power, it goes out of state.

Carol MacNeil

Twin Falls