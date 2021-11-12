Letter: The common good

Since when have Americans been so afraid of doing something for the common good? It has been statistically proven time and time again that vaccines work. So why do people feel so attacked by the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine? It’s really not about their personal freedom, these people just sound like a child who refuses to put their coat on because they “don’t wanna!” and “you can’t me!”

Those against the vaccine say that they’re scared for their children, who could be required to get the vaccine. This leads me to wonder if they know that these same children are required by Idaho law to be vaccinated against Polio, Hepatitis B, Measles, and more! So that they can attend public school safely and not contract and spread viruses! Vaccines protect us, not harm us. I hope that conservative lawmakers can soon give up on their stubbornness, listen to the science and statistics, and mandate the vaccine for a better world where we don’t have to worry about a raging pandemic.