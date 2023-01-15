LETTER: The 'Big Lie Party' and the windmill rip-off

It is unbelievable that some Americans can say the Jan. 6 attack was anything but a coup or insurrection. The leader, Trump, and his soldiers should all be tried and hung for treason. Trump doesn't care about you or me or America. He only cares about himself.

The Republican Party should change its name to the "Big Lie Party." It is amazing that Idaho voters keep sending the same spineless congressmen back to Washington over and over. When your head is so far up Trump's south end, it is dark and impossible to see the truth.

Now for the rip-off: Windmills are the biggest ecological disaster facing Idaho. BLM ground belongs to the public. That is where we hunt, fish, recreate, graze, camp, etc. We don't have to ask the king if we can use his ground!

If that company is allowed to build the projects on our land, we will be locked out. First, they bulldoze out acres of sagebrush. Next, they haul in tons of rocks for the roads, fence and gate the roads. Now comes huge holes in the ground to pour thousands of tons of concrete to anchor the monstrosities.

Each windmill makes a loud humming sound and there will no wildlife around. The public will be locked out of our own land. Tell then NO!

Gary Welch

Buhl