Letter: “The Avenues” residences have stories to tell!

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

One home in the “The Avenues” has a blockbuster “forward” story and is one of many reasons why the district should be recognized and adopted by the city as a local historic residential district. The home at 160 Ninth Ave. N. is the childhood home of Mark Felt.

The Felt’s purchased the home in 1916 when Mark was only 3 years old.

Felt graduated from TFHS in 1931 and the University of Idaho in 1935. He earned a law degree in 1940 before starting his FBI career in 1941. He eventually rose to associate director of the Bureau in 1972.

Felt, also known as “Deep Throat”, anonymously released information to reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who tenaciously reported on the Watergate political scandal; the Nixon administration’s attempted cover-up of its involvement in the 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee. The break-in and cover-up were so egregious that PBS broadcast the Senate investigative committee hearings to the public.

Nixon was ultimately forced to release tapes that revealed he tried to cover-up administration activities after the break-in. Three articles of impeachment were prepared by the House Judiciary Committee, but Nixon resigned, broken, prior to the vote. Public exposure had eroded the confidence of citizens, who expected honesty and constitutional propriety from their president.

“The Avenues” has architectural and cultural history worth protecting. Failure to recognize local assets are opportunities squandered. A review of history provides context to decisions made today. Ask the council to fund our early desert to water residential stories, by emailing them before the final budget deliberation on August 22. (See tfid.org)

A public comment session is scheduled for 5:30 at August 15 at City Hall. State historians will be present to answer questions on the implications of the district

Kate Lopez

Twin Falls

