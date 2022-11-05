Letter: The Attorney General's race is an important one this year

The Attorney General’s race is an important statewide election this year. Tom Arkoosh, a lifelong independent, accepted the Democratic nomination in a true sense of service to the great State of Idaho. I have known and worked with Tom for over twenty years through numerous water right cases before the Snake River Basin Adjudication district court and the Idaho Supreme Court. Tom’s experience in water and natural resource law distinguishes him from his opponent and marks a vital qualification for the office. Water is the lifeblood of Idaho’s agricultural economy and as a native Idahoan Tom understands its importance and will protect that resource against out-of-state interests. I know Tom will also bring stability and a measured legal mind to the office, ensuring Idaho does not waste resources on unnecessary headline news cases. The fact several distinguished Republicans are supporting Tom, including former Governor Phil Batt who I had the honor to intern with, and local leaders like Laird Noh and Chuck Coiner, reinforces the point that Tom has the credentials to lead with common sense conservative values. Finally, Tom’s dedication to the rule of law will ensure the Attorney General’s office is guided by someone that calls balls and strikes based on the law, not politics or party affiliation. Idaho has a clear choice for the most experienced and qualified candidate. I urge you to join me and cast your vote for Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General on November 8th.