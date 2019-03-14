Try 3 months for $3
March 15 will be the American Legion's 100th birthday. Many thanks go to our founding veterans.

To keep alive the fires of freedom, the American Legion needs you. To keep the mission of serving veterans, their families and the community alive, new membership is needed — not to just attend meetings, but to be out front seeing that the meaning of "American the Beautiful" is kept alive to our youth and the communities we live in.

Many of us older American Legion members cannot get around much these days, and you younger veterans can give us a great hand with your help. Membership numbers are important towards helping our American Legion leaders get veterans benefits passed through Congress.

Just asking that all you younger veterans out there please give it some thought to helping the American Legion do it's mission well now and towards another 100 years.

Donald K. Larson

American Legion Post 30 Adjutant 

Gooding

