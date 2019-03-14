March 15 will be the American Legion's 100th birthday. Many thanks go to our founding veterans.
To keep alive the fires of freedom, the American Legion needs you. To keep the mission of serving veterans, their families and the community alive, new membership is needed — not to just attend meetings, but to be out front seeing that the meaning of "American the Beautiful" is kept alive to our youth and the communities we live in.
Many of us older American Legion members cannot get around much these days, and you younger veterans can give us a great hand with your help. Membership numbers are important towards helping our American Legion leaders get veterans benefits passed through Congress.
Just asking that all you younger veterans out there please give it some thought to helping the American Legion do it's mission well now and towards another 100 years.
Donald K. Larson
American Legion Post 30 Adjutant
Gooding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.