Letter: Thanks you for help on school memorial wall

On Nov. 17, 2019, Rupert Elementary experienced a tragic loss. Our school and community lost a very special student in a car accident. This prompted our school and community to come together to create a memorial for all students we have lost from our school. In remembrance of Jacobo “JJ” Torres and Jaquelyn Zavala, a tree and bench were placed on the school grounds. We would like to thank Todd Robinson of TR Welding for creating the custom bench and memorial plaques, Jake Shockey for the custom paint job, Teton Trees for donating the Emerald Queen Maple Tree, The Rupert Fire Department for coming and planting the tree, and Wayne Schenk for helping us get donations. Our Rupert Elementary family will always treasure the time we had with our students. We hope this memorial will be a place where all students can go to when they need comfort and solace.