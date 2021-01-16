 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thanks you for help on school memorial wall
0 comments

Letter: Thanks you for help on school memorial wall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

On Nov. 17, 2019, Rupert Elementary experienced a tragic loss. Our school and community lost a very special student in a car accident. This prompted our school and community to come together to create a memorial for all students we have lost from our school. In remembrance of Jacobo “JJ” Torres and Jaquelyn Zavala, a tree and bench were placed on the school grounds. We would like to thank Todd Robinson of TR Welding for creating the custom bench and memorial plaques, Jake Shockey for the custom paint job, Teton Trees for donating the Emerald Queen Maple Tree, The Rupert Fire Department for coming and planting the tree, and Wayne Schenk for helping us get donations. Our Rupert Elementary family will always treasure the time we had with our students. We hope this memorial will be a place where all students can go to when they need comfort and solace.

Dustin Heath

Rupert

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tired of winning?
Letters

Letter: Tired of winning?

Letter to the editor: At no time during the past four years has Trump ever pretended to be anyone other than Donald Trump; a narcistic, pathological, lying grifter.

Letter: Christianity is under attack
Letters

Letter: Christianity is under attack

Letter to the editor: As we celebrate Christmas and exchange gifts, let us remember God's gift to mankind, Jesus Christ and Christ's gifts of the atonement and eternal life for us. These are the gifts of real worth.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News