Letter: Thanks to Twin Falls City Council
Letter: Thanks to Twin Falls City Council

As a lover of munitions and muskets, pikes and javelins, I am very excited about the city council of Twin Falls agreeing with arms collectors to declare their esteem for the US Constitution, and their particular ardor for the blessed Second Amendment.

While I am now elderly and have what is called, in a felicitous, nay, fortuitous co-incidence with my youthful skill sets, a trigger finger that is bent up with arthur-itis. I find that pistols no longer suit me. I could shoot my self in the foot! I much prefer hand grenades, machetes and the like. Things you can affix to a bandoleer or bandolier, if you prefer the French spelling.

It is my fondest hope that once this declaration is made, the City Council will accommodate people such as myself, who prefer the pin type hand grenade to the pistol or the machine gun.

Sincerely,

Brenda Larsen

Twin Falls

