Letter: Thanks to tournament sponsors

The Jerome Country Club Member Guest committee would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous assistance in making the Jerome Member Guest and Ladies Invitational tournaments a big success in 2020.
Major Sponsor: Lytle Excavation, LLC
Gold Sponsors: Idaho Scapes; Agropur; Solitude Fly Company; ABC Seamless Siding; Bunn Insurance Services; Black Pine Cabinets; Magic Valley Paving, LLC; First Federal Bank; Black Oil Company; Magic Electric Plumbing & Heating; D. L. Evans Bank; Idaho Central Credit Union; and Gordon and Judy Prairie.
Other Sponsors: Tec-Distributing, LLC; Moss Greenhouses, Inc.; Pete and Janet Cantor; Standlee Premium Western Forage; JCC Men’s Association; Magaw Shafer Oil; TOK Commercial; Equity Northwest Real Estate; Northwest Seed; John Yore; Title Fact, Inc.; Snake River Auto Body & Paint; Interstate Battery Systems Idaho; OK Auto Systems Centers; Willow Creek Ranch; Farnsworth Mortuary; Perkins Lawn Care; Ataraxis; Scarrow Meats; Berry Landscaping; Advanced Collection Technology; Dusty and Courtny Allison; Steve and Marilee Allison; James Ray Construction; Limelight Golf Carts; Northwest Farm Credit Service; Jaker’s of Twin Falls; Travelers’ Oasis Truck Plaza; Gem State Realty; Farmers National Bank; Hall and Associates; Jerome CC Golf Shop; Hub International; ASAP Logistics; Precision Aviation; Jerome High School Golf Team; Paul’s Auto Repair; LDE Electric; Consolidated Electric Distributors, Inc.; Rocky Mountain Energy; Brennan’s Carpet & Design; Pro Flame Propane; Byron Wood; Gary Larson; E.H.M. Engineers; Birkshire Hathaway Idaho Homes & Property; John O. Fitzgerald, II, PC; Senator Jim Patrick; Edward Jones (Christian Tartar); ServiceMaster; Brizee Heating & Air Conditioning; Schwan’s Home Services; Party Center; Prescott Craig; Caddy Shack Bar and Restaurant; and Wills Toyota.
We appreciate your support and the work you have done for our community.
Jerome Member Guest Committee
David R. King, Chairman
