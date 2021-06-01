 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks to the public library
Letter: Thanks to the public library

I am grateful to the Twin Falls Public Library for continuing to be a welcoming place for all people of all backgrounds. I am looking forward to exploring the annual Pride display with my family in June.

If we value the lives of our neighbors, we should show them that they are loved and they are welcome in our community. Representation of different identities and families is key to building healthy perceptions among young people.

We have LGBTQ+ community members. Some of our children are LGBTQ+. They deserve to see themselves reflected in the materials available in the public library. Their stories, which is all of our shared history, deserve to be told and celebrated.

Twin Falls Public Library provides our community with an invaluable resource: an array of viewpoints and stories to explore. We could all benefit from these resources, as we strive to become more thoughtful citizens.

Lindsay Earls

Twin Falls

